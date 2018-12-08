Netanyahu against more Eurovision funding

PM says public broadcasting corporation has more than enough money for next year's Eurovision contest, does not need more.

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this evening to the public broadcasting corporation's threat that the corporation would be forced to relinquish the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel due to difficulties in providing a guarantee at the demand of the European Broadcasting Union.

"The prime minister and the finance minister decided that a body that is budgeted at a huge sum of 750 million shekels at the expense of the public can find the budget source for the Eurovision Song Contest," the sources said.

Earlier, Gil Omer, chairman of the board of the broadcasting corporation, appealed today to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and threatened that the corporation would announce to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) this week that he would give up the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

The corporation is having difficulty securing a guarantee of 12 million euros ($13.7 million), which the European Broadcasting Union is demanding be deposited in a bank in Switzerland.

"In two days' time, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation will be required to provide a guarantee of 12 million Euros to ensure the existence of the Eurovision 2019 competition in Israel, a point of no return, after which if the guarantee is not provided by the European Broadcasting Union, it will not be possible to change the situation and Eurovision 2019 cannot exist in Israel," Omar wrote to Netanyahu