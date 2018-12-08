Indictment against Arab who attacked doctor

The Israel police filed an indictment Sunday against an Arab man who attacked a doctor at a Jerusalem hospital last week.

Last Wednesday night, police were called to the Hadassah hospital on Mount after father and son who had arrived for medical treatment attacked a doctor and security guards.

The police arrested the suspects, residents of eastern Jerusalem, and brought them to the police headquarters for questioning, during which the suspicion arose that the father had arrived with his son for medical treatment and at a certain point when the doctor was treating the son, he began to attack him. The father then joined in the violence until the arrival of the security guards, who were also attacked.

After the investigation was completed, the Israel Police's Prosecution Unit filed an indictment for assaulting an emergency worker and threats against the suspect in the attack. A request for his continued detention until the end of proceedings against him was also filed. The court released the suspect to house arrest until the end of proceedings.

"The exhaustion of the quick investigation, the crystallization of the evidentiary infrastructure and the filing of the indictment within a few days against the suspect illustrate the police's determined activity with regard to these offenses, and to ensure that these cases constitute an example, deterrence and awareness among the public that these offenses are behind bars," the police said.