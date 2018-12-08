Yemenite children: All materials will be exposed

The Archives Affairs Committee, headed by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, instructed the State Archives to conduct a comprehensive examination of 300,000 classified files related to the affair and to reveal them.

Shaked also called on the WIZO and Hadassah administrations to reveal their archives.

The committee also instructed the IDF archives to publish all data in its possession that contain no violation of privacy.

Since the 1950s, more than 1,000 Israeli families have reported their children were systematically kidnapped from Israeli hospitals and given to Ashkenazi families for adoption in the country and abroad. The anguish of the families, mostly immigrants from Yemen, was generally dismissed by authorities.

More details to come.