Woman killed in Ashdod car accident

A 53-year-old woman was killed today in a three-way accident on Route 3711, bypassing Moshav Azrikam.

Two other people, about 40, were lightly injured and evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod with bruises.

"When we arrived, we saw this was a very serious accident," said MDA paramedic Noa Gildin. "Three vehicles were crushed, one of them was smoking and a woman in her 50's was caught in the driver's seat. She was unconscious and suffered a lot of systemic damage. We gave her medical treatment while the firemen extracted her from the vehicle and we carried out advanced CPR operations, but in the end we had to declare her death."