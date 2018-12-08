New York Times editor: Cancel white people

Paper criticized for Sarah Jeong appointment to editorial board; has found 'joy' in cruelty to whites.

The New York Times has for the past week been criticized for incorporating on its editorial board Korean-born information technology law writer Sarah Jeong, who has expressed hostility toward the white race, especially "white males".

In her tweets from the years 2013-2015, she wrote that white men are "b******t" and suggested "canceling" Whites in general via the hashtag #CancelWhitePeople.

In one July 2014 she revealed: "Oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men."

She bemoaned "white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants" and even declared: "White people have stopped breeding and will soon become extinct. That was my plan all along." She also regurgitated the Donald Trump-Hitler comparison with a straight face several times.

The Jewish news agency JTA, which is identified with a liberal-leftist line, wrote with concern about Jeong's promotion and noted that Simon Sanders, a senior Bernie Sanders campaigner in the Democratic primaries ahead of the 2016 presidential election, defended the New York Times. According to Simon Sanders, Jeong's words cannot constitute racism because racism is defined as "prejudice combined with power" and therefore, despite empirical evidence to the contrary, only those in positions of power can be considered racist.

This argument, explained the Jewish news agency, allows senior leftist operatives to express anti-Jewish attitudes like Linda Sarsour without being considered anti-Semitic.

Fox News Anchor Howie Kurtz wondered why right-winger Alex Jones had been scrubbed from social networks while Jeong was allowed to express offensive positions and still be appointed to the New York Times.