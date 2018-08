Divorced Bedouin mother of 7 shot outside her house in suspected 'honor killing.'

Scene of the murder

A 36-year-old Bedouin woman was shot to death on Sunday night outside her home in a Bedouin encampment near Be'er Sheva.

Initial investigations show that the shooting was for the sake of "preserving family honor."

The woman, who has 7 children, was divorced.

Her ex-husband is currently serving a prison sentence for violence against her.

The woman's family members called Israel Police, and an investigation has been opened.