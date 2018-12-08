Manchester: Ten injured in shooting

None in critical condition after shooting attack wounds ten.

Ten people are being treated in a hospital after a shooting at a "post-carnival street party" in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:30a.m. on Sunday morning.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said, "We currently have a number of people in hospital all being treated for different injuries but thankfully most do not appear to be life-threatening at this time."

"Officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack."