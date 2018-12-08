Jerusalem: Paper bus tickets only for the elderly

Passengers who forgot to charge their Rav Kav pass will need to purchase a single-use Rav Kav for an extra fee.

Passengers who board Jerusalem buses without having paid for the ride beforehand will need to purchase a single-use Rav Kav card.

The card will cost 5 NIS, and it will be charged with 5.9 NIS, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Elderly citizens will be able to purchase a single-use paper ticket from the driver. However, starting from the end of August, no one else will be allowed to purchase tickets with the bus driver.

Currently, most passengers riding Jerusalem's public transportation must purchase their tickets prior to boarding the bus or light rail.

Personal Rav Kav cards can be charged online, at a dedicated machine, or at a Casponet ATM.