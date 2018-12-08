Violent riots on Gaza border to continue this week

Weekly riots to mark anniversary of the attempted burning of the Al-Aqsa mosque in 1969.

The Supreme National Organization of the March of Return and Breaking the Siege is urging Palestinian Arabs in both “Palestine” and abroad to take part in large-scale demonstrations this coming Friday, August 17, under the title "The Friday of the Rebels for Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa".

The mass demonstrations expected along the Gaza border will mark the anniversary of the attempted burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on August 21, 1969, and will convey a message of support for the steadfastness of the Arab residents of Jerusalem and opposition to Israel's actions in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron.

The political bureau of Hamas, which convened in Gaza this past week, decided to continue the so-called “March of the Return” processions against Israel, the popular resistance as well as the violent resistance in both Judea and Samaria and Gaza.

Hamas also announced that it objects to any renunciation of weapons and is committed to the resistance against Israel and to “the geographic unity of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”

The weekly violence along the Gaza border, as part of the “March of the Return” protests, has been ongoing since March 30. The Arabs have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.

The violent protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.