Rouhani aide: No reason for talks with Trump

Aide to Iranian President says he doesn't see "any reason" for talks between Trump and Rouhani at the UN General Assembly.

An aide to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that he doesn't see "any reason" for talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Rouhani at the next United Nations General Assembly, The Associated Press reported.

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi, a member of the presidency's political bureau, was quoted as having told the semi-official ISNA news agency that Iranians have no expectations from Trump after he pulled America out of the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

"I do not see any reason for talks between Rouhani and Trump," he was quoted as having said.

The comments come several days after Trump signed an executive order officially reinstating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions target Iran's access to American dollars and steel and automobile industries, ban trade with Iran in gold and other precious metals, and include other sanctions which were lifted under the 2015 deal.

Additional sanctions will be imposed on November 4, targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries.

Before imposing the sanctions, Trump said he was open for talks without preconditions with Rouhani.

Rouhani later dismissed Washington's call for new nuclear negotiations at the same time as it reimposes sanctions on his country.

