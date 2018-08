Arab commentator Ehud Yaari claims that both Israel and Hamas have an interest in calming the Gaza border.

“We have here a game in which both parties are trying to reach an understanding but are being swept into a sort of escalation,” Yaari said.

Tensions may continue to rise “partly because of public pressure in Israel, partly because you can’t tell people in the south they can go on like this.”