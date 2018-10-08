Why are Democrats at a Depression? Here are the answers

Jon Favreau's popular new podcast, "The Wilderness," explores how the Democrats lost their way and how they try to bounce back.

Favreau thinks that "When a party's out of power, the party doesn't have the White House, it's harder to get your message through and to have it break through. And the president has a bully pulpit and so he has an ability to control the news narrative. And President Trump is better at that than most presidents".

"I think the Democrats have a hard time breaking through. I think if you look on the ground at the various races Democrats are running right now, they are talking about what they're for. They are talking about their vision for the future. They're talking about their policy agenda. We don't always see that come through in the news coverage, or at least in the national news coverage. I think you actually see it a lot more in some of the local news coverage. But I think Democrats are doing a better job of talking about what they're for than you might think from some of the political narrative", he said.