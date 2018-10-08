4 killed in Canada shooting, 2 of them police. Suspect arrested

Shooter kills 4 in capital of New Brunswick. Two are police officers. The suspect is in custody.

At least four people were killed in a shooting in Canada Friday morning. A suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick in eastern Canada.

Of the four people killed, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time.

Police stated at 9:45 AM local time: "At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody. Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing. Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts."