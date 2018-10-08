1,000 visit gave of Biblical Prophet Joshua

Worshipers from all over Israel as well as the US and Canada pray at graves of biblical leaders of ancient Israel in Samaria.

About a thousand worshipers visited the grave of Yehoshua (Joshua) Bin Nun and Kaleb Ben Yefuna overnight in the village of Kifl Harath in Samaria.

The prayer service was organized by the Samaria Regional council in honor of the start of the Hebrew month of Elul.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan arrived at the site and thanked the IDF, the Border Police and the Israel Police, headed by Efraim Col. Idan Katz and Major General Dado Asher, who accompanied and secured the worshipers who arrived from all parts of the country.

"It's really exciting to be here, next to the grave of Yehoshua and Kalev, on the eve of Rosh Chodesh Elul, at the beginning of a new year," said Dagan, "We prayed there for our brothers who live in the south, - who fought the wars of Israel heroically, strengthen our fellow citizens of the south, and IDF soldiers and security forces in their war against the enemy - the residents of Samaria strengthened and adopted you. "

Religious, secular and haredi participants from all over the country enjoyed light refreshments and hot meals that were distributed there. Particularly prominent among the worshipers were a group of tourists from Canada and the United States, some of whom came especially to the entrance.