Israel surprised by Colombia's recognition of 'Palestine'

Israel's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was "surprised" by reports that Colombia had decided to recognize “Palestine” as a state.

"We are awaiting explanations from the new government, which is examining the issue," the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli Embassy in Bogota said it was "very surprised" and called the move "a slap in the face", according to i24news.

"We ask the Colombia government to reverse the previous government's decision in its last days which is contrary to the close relations and cooperation between the countries and interests of both peoples," the embassy said in a statement.

On Wednesday, reports indicated that Colombia had recognized “Palestine” as a sovereign state in the days before new President Ivan Duque took office.

Colombia’s new government later said it would review former President Juan Manuel Santos’ decision.

“Given possible omissions that could come to light about the way in which this decision was taken by the outgoing president, the government will cautiously examine its implications and will act according to international law,” new Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said in a statement.

Several countries around the world have recognized “Palestine” as a state in recent years, though these moves have been mostly symbolic and have little, if any, diplomatic effect.