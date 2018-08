Right-wing activists call on government to take strong military action in response to Hamas rocket attacks.

Right-wing activists demonstrated Thursday evening in front of the Kirya in Tel Aviv, where a meeting of the Political Security Cabinet was held to discuss the rocket attacks on Israel's southern communities.

The activists carried signs and called on the cabinet to act vigorously against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The signs read "conquer Gaza," "do not surrender to terror," "the south belongs to Israel," and "terrorism destroys - we do not talk."