Amb. Danon calls on UN Security Council to condemn Hamas

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations calls on UN to condemn Hamas for launching hundreds of rockets at Israel.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, appealed to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Security Council to condemn Hamas for the terrorist attacks on Israel’s southern communities in the past twenty-four hours.

In his letter, Danon wrote that Hamas was solely responsible for the launching of more than 180 rockets that has caused injuries to civilians and damage to factories and homes in the southern communities.

"Alarms have once again shattered the hope of the children of southern Israel for a quiet summer vacation - no country would tolerate such a situation. The international community must condemn Hamas and place the responsibility for this unacceptable onslaught on the terrorist organization."

Danon added that "Israel will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent harm to civilians and to protect its sovereignty."

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip launched 180 rockets and mortars at Israel's southern communities overnight Wednesday. The rocket attacks continued over the course of the day Thursday.