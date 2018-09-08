New poll shows Berkovitch narrowly leading Jerusalem race

A new shock poll shows Ofer Berkovitch leading the Jerusalem mayoral race.

According to the survey, which was commisioned by Berkovitch's campaign, Berkovitch would win 26.9 percent of the votes in the upcoming municipal elections in October, followed by haredi candidate Yossi Deitch with 25.4 percent.

After Deitch is Moshe Leon came with 11.1%, with the other candidates Yossi Havilio, Avi Salman and Rachel Azaria getting support in the single digits.

Berkovitch, who heads the Hitorerut B’Yerushalayim party (‘Wake Up Jerusalem’), was not initially thought of as a front-runner. But the crowded field, along with many candidates jockeying for similar slices of the electorate, has catapulted him as the frontrunner.

Following the survey, Berkovitch called on the other candidates to unite behind him in order to push back against the haredi parties growing influence. The Jerusalem public continues to show that it is not moved by political deals and wheeler-dealers," he said.

"The survey shows that the Jerusalemites continue to choose the only Jerusalem candidate who represents the Zionist majority and the religious Zionist in the city. It's time to unite. I call Havilio, Salman and Azariah to stop gambling on the future of Jerusalem and to unite with me. Together we will bring victory. Together we will preserve Jerusalem for all of us."

The Jerusalem Mayoral race is seen as wide open ever since current city head Nir Barkat announced he would not seek re-election in October, and that he would instead submit his candidacy for the Likud list for the Knesset elections in 2019.