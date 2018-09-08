Hamas blames Israel for escalation

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum blamed Israel for the security situation because it chose to "attack Palestinian fighters" in their positions when the Hamas delegation submitted its response to the proposal for a truce agreement.

In an interview with PA news agency Ma'an, Barhoum said that "resistance organizations" are in constant readiness for action and that they can continue with a policy that realizes the right of response to Israel's actions. "This is their national, moral and legal obligation to the [Palestinian] people," Barhoum said.

According to Barhoum, if the Israeli "aggression" continues with the bombing of the Gaza Strip, the "resistance organizations" will not be silent but will fulfill their obligation to respond and break the rules of the game that Israel is trying to dictate.

Hamas's political bureau, the supreme body of the Hamas leadership, held an official document in which it said it was determined to deny Israel the possibility of imposing new rules of confrontation in the Gaza Strip and to continue the popular and armed struggle against Israel.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired 180 rockets and mortars at southern Israel overnight Wednesday. In response, the IDF attacked terrorist targets in Gaza.