IDF Southern Command head visits Sderot

The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, visited the Israeli city of Sderot Thursday after the city was struck by numerous rockets fired from Gaza overnight.

The Commanding Officer of The Home Front Command, Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, the Mayor of Sderot, Mr. Alon David and the General Manager of the city of Sderot, Mr. Tal Toren, were also present during the visit and visited the site where a rocket fell last night.



Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi said: "The residents of Southern Israel are strong, they are part of strong communities and know how to deal with challenging situations."

"Over the past day the IDF carried out substantial attacks against the Hamas terror organization that chose to disrupt the silence in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

"We are prepared for all situations and we will continue to do everything in order to ensure the safety of the civilians and to enhance their sense of security. I trust the strength of the residents of southern Israel and call on them to listen to the Home Front Command's instructions."

According to IDF data, more than 180 rocket and mortar launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory have been identified since last night, and the Iron Dome battery intercepted more than 30 rockets. Most of the rockets landed in open areas.

In the afternoon, the IDF announced that Israeli Air Force fighter jets had attacked several terrorist targets along the Gaza Strip, including a military compound of the East Rafah battalion, a shaft of a Western fighting tunnel west of Jabalya, and two combat tunnels near the coast in the central Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas. "This is a continuation of an effort to destroy the underground terrorist infrastructure that the IDF has been leading in recent years."





