'They acted exactly as they should have'

Senior Religious Zionist Rabbi Tzfania Drori said that he supports the dozens of religious soldiers who turned their backs on a female parachuting instructor.

A platoon of religious paratroopers caused a media frenzy on Wednesday when they swiveled their backs in order to avoid seeing a female parachuting instructor demonstrate a drill. However according to Rabbi Drori, who founded and heads the Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva, the troops should have been taught by a male instructor, as is customary in such cases.

"We are used to being in these units and we are proud to be in these units, but the usual procedure is to send a male teacher for the yeshiva students, not a female one," says Rabbi Drori, who added that the soldiers acted correctly when they asked permission from their commander to turn their heads in order not to see the female instructor perform the exercise

"They followed the instructions and there is nothing special here," he said.

Following the incident, IDF Human Resources Directorate Commander Moti Almoz met with the feminist Women's Lobby on Thursday and promised that the military would crack down on incidences of anti-female discrimination.

"Incidences of excluding women in the IDF and hurting women is a serious command problem and we will not make do with declarations and headlines, but rather deal with the issue in a substantive way," said Almoz.