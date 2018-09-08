Disgruntled employee indicted for torching Jerusalem hotel

Mahmoud Jabari decided to burn hotel to the ground after his following. His fellow employees decided to help him.

32-year-old East Jerusalem Mohammed Jabari was indicted on Thursday for torching a Jerusalem in which he had previously worked. Jaberi is charged with aggravated arson.

The fire injured ten other people, three of whom were treated at the scene. A family of four, who suffered from smoke inhalation and burns, were taken to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Hospital, with the father's condition deemed very serious

In addition to Jaberi, Raida Mussa, 38, is also accused of arson under aggravated circumstances and of illegal residence. Another person, Yosef Kombuz, 21, is charged with aggravated sabotage. According to the prosecution, Kumbuz knew of the intention to set the 'Jaffa 60" hotel on fire yet did not report it to authorities

Kombuz also watched over Jaberi's cell phone while he lit the hotel and fire and brought him a fresh change of clothes after the act in order to hide evidence.

Despite reports that the incident was terror-related, police ruled out a nationalistic motive and stressed that the arson was done from personal anger at the suspects ex-employers. Adding to the fire's high injury total was that the hotel had been operating without receiving approval from Israel's Fire and Rescue Service