Indictment against Jerusalem arsonist

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office on Thursday will submit an indictment against three suspects believed to be responsible for setting fire to a Jerusalem motel last month.

The main suspect, an Arab in his 30s, detailed the entire event to the police, including how he had ignited the fire. According to police, the suspect's motives were financial and romantic.

Two additional suspects are believed to have known about the main suspect's intentions and to have planned the arson together with him. One of the suspects is a 22-year-old male, and the second is a female in her 30s.

The female accomplice is believed to have provided the main suspect with tools to carry out the arson and helped him escape the scene.

The male accomplice is believed to have known about the main suspect's intent and helped cover his tracks after the arson.

The prosecutor is expected to request an extension of the suspects' arrest.

"This is a serious crime which injured over 10 people, including a police officer, and which could have ended in a very serious tragedy, both in lives and in property," a police spokesman said. "Especially when we are discussing such serious crimes, we will not give up and we will use every tool we have, like we did in this case, in order to uncover the truth and bring the suspects to justice."