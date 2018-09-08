Sderot pledges support: 'Time to enter Gaza'

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi pledges his city's support of a post-diplomatic solution to the current aggression from Gaza: "We must return life back on track. The time has come to undertake an operation in Gaza," Davidi said. "We must deal a blow to terror and return life to normal. For our part, we'll provide the operating space and the time for the army and policymakers to bring quiet back to our region," he said.

Alarms were heard this morning across the Gaza area, in Ashkelon, and Netivot. The IDF renewed attacks in Gaza and since morning three emplacements of rocket launchers and mortars were hit.

Nine people are still hospitalized. Since the beginning of the escalation, 26 casualties have been evacuated to hospitals last night and this morning.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is holding a security situation assessment with the Defense Minister and top security force echelons in the Kirya in Tel Aviv. At 16:00 the Political-Security Cabinet will convene.





Loading....



