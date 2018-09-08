Hamas spokesman calls Israel's attacks on terror targets 'aggression,' says Israel will 'not succeed.'

Hamas spokesman Abd Al-Latif Ka'nua on Thursday morning promised that "Israel will bear the responsibility for its aggression against the citizens of Gaza."

"The Palestinian resistance is in a state of self-defense and Israel will not succeed in forcing us to remain in this state," he said.

Since Wednesday evening, the Hamas terror group has fired over 150 rockets at Israel, including on Thursday morning. At least two Israeli civilians were injured by the rockets, one of them seriously. Dozens have been treated for shock.

Israel responded to the barrage of rockets by attacking Hamas military sites, including tunnels, training compounds, and weapons stores.

Earlier on Thursday, the London-based Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Hamas is interested in a five-year ceasefire with Israel.