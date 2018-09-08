Arab rioting injures 3 Border Police officers

Some of the confiscated weapons

On Wednesday night, Border Police confiscated illegal weapons near the Arab town of Qalandiya, a police spokesperson said.

Two Palestinian Authority Arab suspects in their 20s were arrested and are being questioned by police.

The search was carried out as part of operations to find illegal weapons and arrest suspects involved in illegal activity.

Three Border policeman were lightly injured due to Arab rioting which took place while the units were in the area. Border Police responded to the riots using non-lethal weapons.

"Border police operations will continue in all areas in order to seize weapons and find suspects involved in terror and illegal activities," a spokesperson said.