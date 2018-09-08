Arab newspaper: Hamas interested in long-term ceasefire

London-based newspaper claims Hamas will agree to 5-year ceasefire with Israel. Meanwhile, the barrage of rockets continues.

The London-based pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat daily reported that despite the escalation, the Hamas terror organization is interested in a long-term ceasefire.

According to the report, Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas' political bureau in Damascus, said that the terror organization would agree to a five-year ceasefire.

The report also claimed Hamas had agreed to stop the rocket attacks and incendiary kites and balloons in exchange for opening all border crossings and permanently allowing all products to enter Gaza. During the five-year ceasefire, Hamas would require the construction of both an international airport and seaport within Gaza.

The report did not state what would happen after the five years were over and the terror group had acquired its airport and seaport.

Earlier this week, a Hamas official said that the terror group was expected to reach a peace deal with Israel by the end of the month. Such an agreement would include lifting restrictions on what may be imported and exported from Gaza, as well as building both an airport and seaport in Egypt for the terror group's use.

On Monday, Asharq Al-Awsat claimed that Hamas had agreed to a "gradual ceasefire" in exchange for Israel reopening the Kerem Shalom crossing.

However, Hamas has fired over 150 rockets at Israel since Wednesday evening.

In addition, the incendiary kites and balloons sent by Gaza terrorists into Israel have not ceased or slowed, even though Hamas promised a "gradual" cessation last month. Some of these balloons reached as far away as Be'er Sheva, landing in residential areas and near a hospital. Others landed in open areas, scorching thousands of dunams of agricultural land, forests, and nature reserves.