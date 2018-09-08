Tags:ILTV
Egypt seals deal for Israeli gas import
In a massive deal affecting both diplomacy and economics, Egypt has signed an agreement to begin importing Israeli gas starting next year
Israel's Tamar gas rig
Moshe Shai/Flash 90
