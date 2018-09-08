Why are you (or aren’t you) a member of a synagogue? Synagogue membership is declining, what do you think the reasons for that are?
Loading....
Tags:Radio, The Rabbi Show
|
Why should I be part of a Jewish community?
How do people decide that they want to be part of a certain community and synagogue?
A synagogue in the Diaspora
Johanna Garon/Flash 90
Why are you (or aren’t you) a member of a synagogue? Synagogue membership is declining, what do you think the reasons for that are?
Loading....
Tags:Radio, The Rabbi Show
top