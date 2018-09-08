Gaza terrorists fire 70 rockets at Israel

Gaza terrorists fire at least 70 rockets at southern Israel. Iron Dome intercepts 11.

Gaza terrorists fired at least 70 rockets at southern Israel on Wednesday evening, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said shortly after midnight.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted 11 of the rockets. Most of the rockets exploded in open areas.

At least two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in Sderot during the initial barrage of eight missiles.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF struck 12 targets in Gaza in retaliation for the rocket barrage.

The targets include a tunnel-part and concrete factory, an offensive maritime terror tunnel shaft along the coast and several terror sites in military compounds throughout the Gaza Strip, among them rocket manufacturing facilities and a central logistical military complex.

The tunnel-part factory is a site which was intended to be used as a hotel, and was overtaken by the Hamas terror organization in 2012. The factory manufactures parts for offensive terror tunnels under civilian disguise.