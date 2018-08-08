36 rockets fired from Gaza

Rocket strikes by terrorists from Gaza continue after at least 2 injured by rockets.

At least 36 rockets have been fired from Gaza so far Wednesday night, the IDF confirmed.

The majority of the rockets landed in open areas. Four rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

At least two people were injured in Sderot during the first barrage of eight missiles, including a 13-year-old boy.

The IDF has issued instructions to Gaza-envelope residents to remain close to air raid and bomb shelters.

The Israeli Air Force struck 12 terrorist targets in Gaza in response to the rocket strikes, including a tunnel-part and concrete factory, an offensive maritime terror tunnel shaft along the coast and several terror sites in military compounds throughout the Gaza Strip, among them rocket manufacturing facilities and a central logistical military complex.