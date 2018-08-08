IAF strikes Gaza after rocket barrage

IDF fighter jets targeted 12 terror sites in the Gaza Strip Wednesday evening, including a tunnel-part and concrete factory, an offensive maritime terror tunnel shaft along the coast and several terror sites in military compounds throughout the Gaza Strip, among them rocket manufacturing facilities and a central logistical military complex.



The tunnel-part factory is a site which was intended to be used as a hotel, and was overtaken by the Hamas terror organization in 2012. The factory manufactures parts for offensive terror tunnels under civilian disguise.



The strike was conducted in response to the shots fired at civilian engineering vehicles earlier today, and in response to the multiple rockets launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory a short while ago.



The Hamas terror organization continues to target IDF troops and security infrastructure as well as its terror efforts aiming to harm Israeli civilians.



The Hamas terror organization is responsible for the events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty.



The IDF views Hamas' terror activity with great severity and is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios while continuing to fulfill its mission to defend Israeli civilians.

Eight rockets were fired in the initial barrage, injuring two people, including a 13-year-old boy. Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. One rocket struck a house, injuring a 34-year-old man.

The Red Alert siren sounded several times following the initial barrage, possibly indicating the launching of more rockets from Gaza.

The IDF announced the reinforcement of the Gaza division Wednesday in response to threats from the Hamas terrorist organization.

Hamas released a statement in response to an Israeli airstrike which killed two terrorists Tuesday afternoon. In the statement, Hamas warned that "Israel will not be able to sleep at night. Their attack will not pass without them paying a price."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gaza terrorists fired at IDF soldiers stationed near northern Gaza. In response, the IDF targeted the Hamas post from which the shots were fired, eliminating two Hamas terrorists.

However, reports are circulating about a possible ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. On Monday, London's Asharq Al-Awsat claimed that Hamas had agreed to a "gradual ceasefire" in exchange for Israel reopening the Kerem Shalom crossing.

On Tuesday, Israel Hayom reported that internal disagreements between the Arabs and within Hamas itself may cause the Egyptian efforts to fail.