Bilingual cover to Israeli hit - 'Modeh Ani'

Tal Vaknin is an internationally acclaimed singer and composer in the Jewish Pop and soul music. Tal just released a multi-lingual version of the well-known song "Modeh Ani” translated to FOUR different languages: Spanish, French, English and the original Hebrew, a song that originally performed by Omer Adam, written by Avi Ohayon and composed by Asaf Zuria.

While Tal travels to all the Jewish communities around the world, he got to an understanding that when he performs this song many people sing along with him, but do not understand the meaning, simply because they don't speak Hebrew. The exiting project "whole world -Modeh Ani" is result of a big wish Tal decided to fulfill and make every Jew understand the deep meaning of this amazing song. Following this single Tal Will soon release his debut Album called "whole world- Modeh Ani" that is all about Soul -well known Jewish lyrics wrapped with top quality production.