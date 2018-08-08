The Hesder Yeshiva Association said Wednesday that the report that religious soldiers deliberately turned their backs on a parachuting instructor was wrong.

"To our dismay, the association found that, contrary to the reports, the commanders of the soldiers in the field were the ones who put the soldiers in threes with their back to the instructor, and that was the way the yeshiva students acted in accordance with the explicit instructions of the commanders. "

"We view with great severity the contemptible use of defaming observant IDF soldiers in general and against the hesder yeshiva students in particular," the association added.