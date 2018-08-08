US denies peace plan put off

US official denies existence of new committee allegedly established to work on peace plan, delay of plan until next year.

A Trump Administration official denied that the long-awaited US peace plan will be delayed until next year.

“The report of a “Committee on Middle East Policy” is false", said National Security Spokesperson Garrett Marquis to Arutz Sheva. "No such committee is being established. Further, the report that we will not release the plan in 2018 is also false. As we have said before, the release of the plan is not related to domestic United States or Israeli politics but when the plan is complete and the timing is right. "

"Statements by unnamed sources who are not involved in the peace plan process cause only confusion and result in the propagation of false information," he added.

Yesterday, a source said that the US National Security Council has published a tender to hire experts for a steering committee to be established for the program under the heading Committee on Middle East Policy. The committee would allegedly be chaired by Middle East special envoy Jason Greenblatt.

According to the source, the administration would not be able to present the final peace plan until 2019.