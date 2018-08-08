Yoni Z: Next generation of Jewish music and Jewish video clips

'I decided if I was going to do this career, I wanted it to be very much full-throttle, to go ahead with it how it's now developing, b"H.'

After releasing his debut album just ten days ago, “AYO” the fifth music video in Yoni’s series was filmed in Eilat, Israel, breaking a record for the amount of music video releases for one particular Jewish music album.

"Growing up I always loved the imagination, creativity, exploring, and I loved the impossible," he told Arutz Sheva. "I was a video editor and I was into film and dance and art, and I was always into music but I never thought I'd sing; I was very scared of the stage growing up. I was never in Miami Boy's or one of those choirs ever.

"Then at 15 I just decided to take a leap of faith and I started to sing and do my first gig. I decided that if I was going to do this career, I wanted it to be very much full-throttle; I wanted it to go ahead with it in the way that it's now developing, baruch Hashem.

"So the music videos, the concerts - everything - I like to bring people into a certain voyage or a journey; an adventure..."