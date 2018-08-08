Peru: 10 dead after suspected poisoning

Peruvian Health Ministry says food poisoning may have been caused by insecticides.

Ten people have died from suspected food poisoning in Peru's southern Ayacucho region.

An additional 21 people have been hospitalized in serious condition, BBC said. The country's civil defense agency reported that 52 people were affected.

According to Peru's Health Minister Silvia Pessah, initial tests show that the poisoning was caused by the food - a meat stew, or a femented corn drink served at a funeral - coming into contact with insecticide.

However, specialists will have to perform tests in order to be certain.

BBC quoted San José de Ushua Mayor Iván Villagomez Llamoca as saying, "The whole village has been poisoned. I can't grasp it yet - I have lost my family. It's a huge tragedy, thank God I'm alive."

In a tweet, Pessah wrote, "My condolences and solidarity with the families of the deceased in Ayacucho, who died from suspected food poisoning."