Poll has Yisrael Ganz winning Binyamin elections

A new poll shows Binyamin Regional Council head candidate Yisrael Gantz is expected to win over 60% of the votes in the first round.

The survey was conducted by the Smith Institute on July 31 among 600 men and women, and represents a cross-sample of residents of all localities in the Binyamin Regional Council. The survey was commissioned by Gantz's electoral headquarters and samples respondents in each locality proportionally to its relative share of all eligible voters.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Yisrael Gantz would achieve 60% support and thus win the first round. Shilo Adler won 29%, while third candidate Effi Sharon received 11% of the vote.

In another question respondents were asked who they would vote if only Yisrael Gantz and Shilo Adler were competing. In that case Yisrael Gantz would win 66% and Adler would take 34%.

As of the date of the survey, 54% indicated a 90% chance they will vote on Election Day, which for the first time will be a holiday in Israel.