Hospitals on verge of collapse, patients in danger

The Finance Committee today discussed Israel's hospital situation.

A representative of the Clalit sick-fund hospitals said because of budget deficits, hospitals work only half a day, and tens of thousands of patients must wait months for surgery and medical procedures.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) called on the Finance Ministry to open its coffers and increase budgets for hospitals in poorer areas. "The new Assuta Hospital in Ashdod was approved for 600 beds but only 300 beds were allocated. In practice, residents of the south for whom the hospital was established continue to be sent to Be'er Sheva, Ashkelon, and the center of the country and don't receive the services for which the hospital was established.

"The hospital that's meant to treat the residents of the south is in an economic deficit of NIS 150 million and without assistance from the Treasury it could close. If the Treasury doesn't reach into its pocket the grave situation will endanger human life," Zohar warned.

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman promised in the hearing, "I won't let Assuta Hospital fall."

Later, the Finance Committee demanded representatives of the Finance Ministry increase the public hospital budget to at least NIS 1 billion.

"The ball is in the Finance Minister's hands," said Scottish hospital in Nazareth Director Fahd Hakim in discussion with Arutz Sheva. "Today, 50 percent of hospital beds belong to non-governmental hospitals, and we are asking for equality. I hope Minister Litzman and Minister Kahlon will solve the problem and bring in budgets. We're tired of standing on our feet only thanks to donations."