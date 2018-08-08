Resignation in Arabic? Edelstein won't sign

Knesset Speaker refuses to accept Joint Arab List MK resignation letter because it was was written in Arabic.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein refused to accept the resignation of MK Wael Yunis from the Joint Arab List because the letter was written in Arabic.

Knesset Member Yunis today submitted his resignation in protest of the Nationality Law drafted in Arabic only. Edelstein refused to sign on receipt of the letter and demanded another letter be submitted in Hebrew. "I cannot sign a letter that I don't understand," he said.

Without the Knesset Speaker's signature the resignation does not take effect.