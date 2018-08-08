EU skips over Israel

EU plans connecting Judea and Samaria to Gaza airports, sea, and railways without informing Israel; Minister Katz rejects plan out of hand.

The European Union has formulated a plan to establish a transportation infrastructure to connect Gaza to Judea and Samaria without informing or involving elements in Israel.

According to today's report on Reshet Bet as part of the plan it is proposed to build huge infrastructures also including "Area C" - places retained in the Oslo Accords under full Israeli control.

Formulation of the plan in the European Union took 18 months and is scheduled to take 30 years to implement. According to the plan, air- and seaports will be established, plus an extensive network of railways and roads that would connect all parts of Judea and Samaria to Gaza.

Although the plan includes many areas under Israeli control including in East Jerusalem, the EU did not bother to update the Civil Administration or other elements in Israel.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said the plan was known to him. "I made it clear that Gaza will not connect to Judea and Samaria. All their plans are on paper and are completely unacceptable," Katz said in an interview with Reshet Bet.

The European Union said in response that "we do not need approval from Israel to formulate the master plan on transportation, and therefore we did not ask for such approval. The project does not currently include any actual construction in Area C. The project is part of the EU's overall investment in the PA's governmental activities and future vision towards the establishment of a Palestinian state."