Failure in elite IDF unit

Three elite Yahalom unit soldiers evacuated to hospital following heat stroke. IDF Spokesman: Incident being investigated by unit commander.

Three soldiers in the elite Yahalom combat engineer's unit collapsed and were evacuated yesterday to hospital after suffering heat stroke during training.

IDF sources reported commanders did not check the weather before going out to train in contravention of procedure.

Despite soldiers' complaints in real time the trek continued until the three collapsed and were evacuated for medical treatment. The soldier's medical status is listed as light.

The IDF Spokesman responds: "The incident is being investigated by the unit commander. In the IDF, training safety has high importance and lessons will be learned in accordance with the investigation's findings. Soldiers who felt ill received medical treatment on-site and were evacuated to the hospital in light condition for observation."