Likud minister: Gaza needs to be world's responsibility

Transportation Minister Katz says world, not Israel, needs to be responsible for Gaza.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Wednesday discussed the proposed peace agreement with Hamas, explaining that it will lead to Israel separating from Gaza.

Katz, a member of Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, told Kan Reshet Bet, "We need to transfer the responsibility over to the world."

He added that there needs to be "Israeli security in the sea and the port, which needs to be on a distant island."

Regarding Israel's Draft Law, Katz noted that the bill presented by the Israeli government is balanced, correct, and was drafted according to the IDF's needs.

"I haven't seen anything that anyone can decide not to accept," he told "Even the haredim can accept it."

Meanwhile, MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and told Reshet Bet that the Supreme Court had already given him a chance to pass the Draft law.

"Let's see Netanyahu tell [Deputy Health Minister Yakov] Litzman (UTJ) one time: 'You don't run this country,'" he said.

In 2017, the Supreme Court struck down amendments exempting haredi yeshiva students from the mandatory draft, giving the Knesset one year to pass a new Draft Law. The new law passed its first Knesset vote earlier this year, but has not been advanced due to disagreements within the government.

As a result, the Knesset requested the Supreme Court extend the deadline. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court gave Israel's Knesset until December to pass a new Draft Law.