Zarif to Trump: This isn't a beauty pageant

Iranian Foreign Minister pokes fun at Trump after he said goal in sanctioning Iran was world peace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday took a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on Twitter that international relations are “not a beauty pageant.”

“Tantrums & CAPPED TWEETS won't change the fact that the world is sick & tired of US unilateralism. Stopping US trade and killing 100K US jobs is fine with us, but the world won't follow impulsive tweeted diktats. Just ask EU, Russia, China & dozens of our other trading partners,” he wrote.

“Reminder: International relations is not a beauty pageant, with tired clichés about a desire for WORLD PEACE. And it is not the first time that a warmonger claims he is waging war for ‘world peace,’” added Zarif.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order officially reinstating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions target Iran's access to American dollars and steel and automobile industries, ban trade with Iran in gold and other precious metals, and include other sanctions which were lifted under the 2015 deal.

Additional sanctions will be imposed on November 4, targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries.

On Tuesday, Trump explained that his goal in sanctioning Iran is world peace.

"Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!" he tweeted.

Shortly after Trump signed the sanctions order, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed Washington's call for new nuclear negotiations at the same time as it reimposes sanctions on his country.

Rouhani argued that the U.S. call "doesn't make sense" and is an attempt at "psychological warfare."

"If you're an enemy and you stab the other person with a knife and then you say you want negotiations, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife," he said in an interview on state television.