Get with the program: Building the Holy Temple

Welcoming the month of Elul, unique time of spiritual growth in ‘the place that He will choose’.

This week we will be reading the Torah portion of Re'eh, which opens with the challenge of seeing the blessing of hearkening to the commandments.

As the month of Menachem Av draws to a close, this week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the timely and inspiring themes of this week's Torah portion, and its confluence with the approaching month of Elul.

Yitzhak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman prepare to welcome this special month of spiritual introspection.