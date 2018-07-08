Hamas official: Agreement with Israel by the end of the month

Deal would see 5-year truce, end of arson attacks, return of IDF soldiers held in Gaza, and a port and airport in the Sinai Peninsula.

A senior Hamas official said in an interview with the Turkish news agency Anadol that an agreement would be reached between Israel and Hamas by the end of the month.

The official said that the agreement would be for five years and would include, inter alia, the halting of arson attacks, the return of dead bodies and the establishment of a port and an airport in the Sinai Peninsula.

The official's statement comes after London's Asharq Al-Awsat claimed on Monday that Hamas had agreed to a "gradual ceasefire" in exchange for Israel reopening the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Last week, Maariv explained that the first stage of the proposed five-year plan will include a cessation of the violent riots on the Gaza border, as well as the incendiary kites and balloons sent into Israel by Gaza terrorists. In exchange, Israel will reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing, and Egypt will open the Rafah crossing, which until now has nearly always remained closed.

The second stage will include an improvement in the situation in Gaza, as well as a complete opening of the blockade around it. During this stage, Israel would also allow import and export of everything into and out of Gaza and increase the amount of Israeli electricity given to Gaza.

The third stage would include the United Nations executing humanitarian projects it previously promised, including an airport, seaport, general rehabilitation of Gaza, and the construction of a power station in Sinai.

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu abruptly cancelled his visit to Colombia, reportedly so that the prime minister could remain in Israel to discuss the possible agreement.