Kuwait Airways pays damages to Israeli barred from flight

Airline which refused to allow Israeli woman to purchase ticket at Heathrow pays substantial damages for discrimination.

Kuwait Airways agreed to compensate Israeli citizen Mandy Blumenthal after she was barred from boarding a flight at Heathrow Airport in London over her nationality.

Blumenthal sued Kuwait Airways with the help of UK Lawyers for Israel after she was not allowed to buy a return ticket to Bangkok at a Kuwait Airways desk last November.

At first the sales representatives agreed to sell her a ticket, but the moment they saw that she was carrying an Israeli passport, they changed their taste. The sales clerk explained repeatedly: "Israeli passport holders are not permitted to travel on Kuwait Airways."

According to the British-based Jewish News, the airline has agreed to pay a substantial amount in damages plus cost to Blumenthal.

Attorney David Berens of Fuglers Solicitors said: “The law is clear: direct discrimination on grounds of nationality in the provision of a service to the public is illegal. Ms Blumenthal has done a service in showing up Kuwait Airways’ illegal policy. Kuwait Airways is now legally obliged to end this policy or end its services from the UK altogether.’”

Blumenthal said after the airline agreed to compensate her: “It is horrible to be singled out, to be told you are not allowed to do something because of who you are. Having someone telling me that he is following instructions, that it is a rule, a policy gave me a sinking feeling inside. In my mind it is an antisemitic policy to single out the only Jewish State to boycott.”