Hasson to Netanyahu: Do not hide from defending Nationality Law

"The State of Israel needs a courageous prime minister who is capable of admitting mistakes and correcting them," charged MK Yoel Hasson.

Member of Knesset, Yoel Hasson (Zionist Union) called upon Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to participate in Wednesday's debate in the Knesset over the recently passed Nationality Law.

"Do not hide behind a minister,” Hasson said directing his remarks to Netanyahu. “It is impossible to pass a Nationality Law in the morning and hide from public criticism in the evening.”

Hasson claimed that if Netanyahu does not show up, it would be an expression of fear.

“If the prime minister does not report tomorrow to the discussion, we can only conclude that the prime minister is afraid of public criticism and can not deal with it,” Hasson insisted.

Netanyahu was originally scheduled to be abroad this week on a state visit to Colombia. However, the trip was cancelled due to the escalating tensions in the Gaza region.