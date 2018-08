Several people wearing "Q" T-shirts and holding "We are Q" signs were spotted at President Trump's rally. Who are they?

Several people wearing "Q" T-shirts and holding "We are Q" signs were spotted at President Trump's rally in Florida last week.

QAnon is pro-Trump conspiracy born online by an anonymous user claiming to be a government agent, which espouses the thinking that it's Trump vs. a cabal of liberal global elites.