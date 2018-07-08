Indictment filed against 2 minors for attacking principal's son

The principal's son was attacked with iron in an act of revenge from an expelled student.

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against a 16-year-old who attacked the son of a principal with an iron club and a 17-year-old who was an accomplice in the attack.

The police had received a complaint two and a half weeks ago about the serious assault on the 17-year-old boy, the son of a school principal in the Amakim region.

According to an original investigation, the principal's son spent the night at a special event at the National Park in Beit She'an and was on his way home with his friends at around 1:00 am. A 16-year-old boy who concealed his face with a shirt then attacked him with an iron club.

Investigators later learned that the father of the kid who was attacked, the school principal, had decided in the beginning of the year to expel a 17-year-old from the school. The expulsion took place last October, and the student threatened the principal that if he were expelled, he would harm his children.

The 17-year-old, according to investigators, coordinated the attack with his 16-year-old friend.

On one of the streets, the expelled student pointed out to his accomplice the principle’s son. The accomplice then hid his face in his shirt and subsequently attacked the principle’s son. The two then immediately fled the scene.

An indictment will be filed tomorrow against a third juvenile who accompanied the attacker during the assault.